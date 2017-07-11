The Best Ways To Make Insects A Distant Memory

Pests are something that you will likely have to deal with from time to time. If you have stumbled across an infestation of some sort, you will need to learn how to eliminate them. Continue reading to get some great tips on how to get rid of the pests that have made your house their home.

Use steel wool to plug up holes that mice can use to enter your house. Although rodents can gnaw through a lot of different materials, they are not strong enough to chew the metal strands from steel wool. Seal any opening that is over a half inch in diameter. It is possible for these animals to make their way through very tiny openings.

Take away any pet food in the overnight hours. You will also want to take away their water bowl. Bugs like to eat the food and then wash it down with the water bowl. If you are spraying for bugs with pesticide you want to take away the dog bowl before hand.

Mix equal parts of sugar and borax together for an all natural pest control. Place the concoction into a glass jar and punch holes in the lid for a reusable container. Sprinkle the all-natural product along the outside of your house. Ants will be attracted to the concoction and will carry it back to their nest effectively ridding your home of ants.

Make sure that when you install your windows, they come equipped with screens for protection. Screens can serve as a very strong line of defense for bugs, as most will not get into your home if you have a good screen up. This small investment can save a lot of trouble in the future.

If you believe you have bed bugs, you can help control the population by washing your clothes. However, you have to be careful when doing so. Put all of your clothing into a plastic bag. Seal it up to take it to the laundry room. Wash it all in the hottest water possible and then dry it on high heat. Remember that it is very hard to eradicate bed bugs on your own, so call around and see if a company will do a free inspection for you.

Plug in pest repellents are effective tools for eliminating bugs. These tiny devices plug into room outlets where they emit a sound that chases rodents away. Although humans can hear these noises, they do not pose a threat to them or their pets. Rodents hate the noise, keeping them away.

Remove dead trees and shrubbery. If you let these dead plants just sit around, you are begging for pests to hang out around your home. Instead, be proactive and remove them the minute you can. If it's not a full tree, but simply a few branches, cut them off immediately.

A major living spot for pests is your drains. Therefore, you should ensure that you regularly clean them on a monthly basis. Pour liquid cleaner down your drain in order to flush out pests, or you could actually put a snake into your drain. Humidity and debris can cause mold to grow, and this environment is perfect for pests.

Check your home for moist areas in the structure if you have carpenter ants. Carpenter ants are very attracted to moisture, so if you begin to have a problem with them, chances are that you have a leak somewhere. Once you find and solve that problem, the carpenter ants will move on naturally.

Mice make campers or trailers their homes quite often. Many natural repellents work to keep pests away. Bags of repellents that smell good aren't poisonous, but keep mice out of your camper or RV.

If you are about to wipe out pest with a chemical product, take the time to protect yourself first. Wear some gloves and find some protective goggles for your eyes. Place a scarf on your nose and mouth to prevent exposure to the chemical. If you get some chemicals on your skin, rinse immediately.

If your garden is filled with slugs, use beer as effective remedy. Take an aluminum pie pan into your garden and place it at soil level. Fill it with beer and sit back and watch your snail problems disappear. Snails are attracted to the beer, but cannot get back out of the pie pan.

Dirty gutters and clogged drains are magnets for bugs and pests. These pests love the moisture, and the places where they can hide and breed. Clean your gutters and unclog any drains from around your home. This will eliminate the habitat that bugs love to hide in. When they are clean, there is no where for them to hide.

If you see ants in your home, follow them. This should help you discover where they are getting in at. Most of the time they will find a crack or crevice near a window or the molding. Once you know where the problem is originating from, put down a little laundry detergent (assuming you don't have children or pets that can get to it) to create a temporary fix.

When you're being overrun by pests, you will look anywhere for a solution. Luckily, you've come across the article and the best ideas are here. Make sure you put them into practice and you should be able to get your problems under control and the pests zapped from your life for good.