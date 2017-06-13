Tired Bugs? Keep Reading

Pests, such as mice, insects and other animals, can be very difficult to get rid of once they have invaded your home. In many cases, it is easier to practice prevention rather then extermination. For some easy pest control techniques that will stop these pests from ever reaching your home, keep reading.

Ask any professional you hire for references. Just because they have an ad in your yellow pages does not mean that they do good business. They only way to be sure that you are going to get your money's worth is to verify that their other customers are satisfied with their work.

Try a do-it-yourself spray. If you can't afford to have a professional service come out to spray your home for pest prevention, try any of the number of pest control sprays available at local hardware and box stores. Most come in easy-to-use bottles with trigger spray nozzles that allow you to spray around the foundation and windows of your home, both inside and out.

Look for possible entry points around your home. Bugs and animals can be very creative when it comes to breaking into your home. If you have noticed a new problem, it is possible that they found a new way in. Take a look around the outside and interior home and seal any possibly entryways for pests.

Make sure that every single night, you do the dishes in a dishwater or at least wash the food off of the dishes in the sink. The last thing that you will want to do is leave food in the sink, which can be a breeding ground for insects to come in your home.

Are you having a slug problem in your garden or yard? An easy fix for this issue is to simply place a pie plate of stale beer around the garden. The slugs love this and will crawl in and drown in the stale beer. This is an easy and cheap fix to a pesky slug problem.

Sometimes calling a professional exterminator is a necessity. While many do it yourself, remedies work wonderfully, infestations can reach beyond the control of your average house owner. While it may be more expensive to call in a professional or service, it is definitely worth it to effectively rid your home of pests.

Remove full garbage from the home immediately. Garbage left sitting around for too long is one of the main reasons for pest invasions into a home. The minute your garbage is full (or even if it isn't but it's been out for awhile), remove it from your living area and place it in the proper receptacle for pick up.

Avoid using pesticides that you can purchase in a grocery store. These are usually extremely potent to humans, but do little to get rid of the pest problem. They also require a lot of preparation and clean-up. If you choose to use chemicals to rid your home of pests you will likely find more success using a professional.

You need to decide just how much tolerance you have for certain pests. For instance, can you handle an insect in your garden or an ant in your kitchen every now and then? Most people can deal with this very small problem. However, you probably will not tolerate any fleas or ticks in your home. Once you are aware of the amount and type of pest activity you can tolerate, you can then develop a proper plan.

Do not tackle pest control alone if you live in a multiunit structure. Your individual efforts might be successful temporarily, but ineffective in the long run. Insects could just travel to another condo, apartment or townhome and then return. Consult with the property managers or other owners for a building-wide treatment solution.

Here's a trick for finding and eradicating silverfish in the home. Dampen a newspaper and set it out somewhere in your home overnight. You may find that all the silverfish gather on this wet paper by morning. Quickly grab the paper and take them outside.

Sprinkle boric acid, a white powdery substance, into cracks and crevices around your home to keep roaches at bay. The powder sticks to the roaches, and they ingest the poison as they clean themselves. You can also mix the powder with sugar to bait them. Avoid spreading the powder in areas that children or pets can access.

Don't neglect appliances when it comes to pest control. Bugs like the warmth inside the components of the fridge, microwave, washer and dryer and even little things like the toaster and coffee pot. Be sure to saturate them with your pest-control solution, washing them carefully again before the next time you use them with food.

If you have a mouse or rat problem that you believe you can handle yourself, head down to your local supermarket or any other store that sells pest-control supplies and purchase snap traps and peanut butter. Set up the snap traps in an area you believe is heavily traveled by the vermin and put some peanut butter on the bait area. Mice and rats love peanut butter.

Pest control is featured as an industry worth millions of dollars. But when nipped in the bud quickly enough, it is an easy problem to solve. Use the advice offered above to help you gain control over your pest problems. If you're able to take care of the problem quickly, you won't have to pay for exterminators. Diligent pest control routines can reward you with a cleaner home.